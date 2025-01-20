Will There Be a ‘Vienna Blood’ Season 5? What Book Author Has Said About Show’s Future

The Vienna Blood finale is already near. The fourth season of the PBS drama was just a short four episodes, and Episode 3 aired on Sunday, January 19. The finale is scheduled for Sunday, January 26. But the show is running out of book plot with Season 4, and its future is so far unclear. Will there be a Vienna Blood Season 5? Here’s what we know.

What is Vienna Blood about?

Based on Frank Tallis’ Max Liebermann book series, Vienna Blood stars Matthew Beard as Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud who helps Detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jüergen Maurer) in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

Is Vienna Blood renewed?

As of the time of publication, there is no word on Vienna Blood returning for a fifth season. The series already aired in the UK in 2024, with its finale coming out this past summer on BBC, and there’s been no renewal or final season announcements since. Given that Season 4 is based on the seventh and last book in the Max Liebermann book series (Vienna Blood is the title of the second novel), Season 4 has been presumed to be its last.

What is the order of Frank Tallis’ Dr. Max Lieberman books?

The first Max Liebermann book was published in 2005, and the last was in 2018. Here’s the books in order:

Mortal Mischief (2005)

Vienna Blood (2006)

Fatal Lies (2008)

Darkness Rising (2009)

Deadly Communion (2010)

Death and the Maiden (2011)

Mephisto Waltz (2018)

Season 4 has four episodes, but Season 3 (which aired in 2023 on PBS) had six. In Season 4 Episode 3 on January 19, Max was in a coma and the doctors didn’t know if he would survive, and Oskar went on the run. This was preceded by Max and Oskar’s murder investigation taking them into a world of underground gambling.

Will there be a Vienna Blood Season 5?

Season 4 has been covering the plot of the last book, leading fans to believe that this season could be its last. But Tallis implied that there could be more seasons even though the current season is covering the final book.

“What impressed me about the creativity of Steve Thompson’s Mephisto Waltz script is the sheer dramatic intensity — it’s grander than previous series, and Vienna Blood was quite a grand series before,” Tallis told What to Watch, per Hello!. “Right from the beginning I made the decision I was going to take a backseat in the BBC’s adaptation. For me, the test of whether an idea is good or not is if you can hand it over and other people can run with it, but the core remains the same. TV is a very different medium to a novel and a production like this is a group accomplishment. Having a novelist too heavily involved could constrain the talent and be an obstacle to the group’s creativity.”

“When you exhaust the books, if you’ve let the idea develop and gain its own momentum, in a way it doesn’t need the novels or the author anymore,” he continued, “but doesn’t in any way stop me from writing proposals or plot ideas!”

Tallis seems to think that the show is strong enough on its own to continue.

When does the Vienna Blood finale come out?

As said above, the Vienna Blood Season 4 finale airs Sunday, January 26 on PBS. It starts at 10/9c after a new episode of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 (this week on All Creatures, Tristan returns!).

Vienna Blood, Season 4 Finale, Sunday, January 26, 10/9c, PBC