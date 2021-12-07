‘Sanditon’: Meet the Many Marvelous Men of Season 2

It’s been quite a journey for fans of the Jane Austen-inspired drama Sanditon, but as we look ahead to Season 2, PBS Masterpiece is unveiling a first look at the many men who are joining the mix for the long-awaited chapter.

In newly released images, viewers get their first peek at guys who will be shaking things up at the titular coastal resort town. Ranging from red coats to an artist and a worldly explorer, fans will be left wondering where romantic alliances with these suitors may lead for the show’s heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and the others living in Sanditon.

After being left heartbroken by her love Sidney (Theo James) in Season 1, this latest chapter sees Charlotte return to Sanditon as the action picks up nine months later amid the town’s surging popularity. Featuring characters old and new, the men joining the fray in Season 2 include Alexander Colburn (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), Colonel Lennox (Tom-Weston Jones), Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake), and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays).

Colburne is a wealthy man who is described as both cerebral and antisocial, a stark contrast to Lockhart who is both worldly and enigmatic. Meanwhile, Colonel Lennox is a self-assured individual who is flanked by Captains Fraser and Carter, the latter two of which strike up connections with Charlotte’s younger sister Alison (Rosie Graham).

Catch first looks at their characters with the photos, above, and don’t miss Sanditon‘s highly-anticipated return when Season 2 arrives in March 2022. And stay tuned for more details as progress on Seasons 2 and 3 continues.

Sanditon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 2022, 9/8c, PBS Masterpiece