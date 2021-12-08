‘Call Me Kat’ Poster: Mayim Bialik Is Doing Her Own Thing — With a Cat Pal (PHOTO)

Mayim Bialik‘s Call Me Kat is back for a second season in about a month (January 9, after the NFL on FOX doubleheader), and both the cat café and the bar’s presences are felt in the key art, which TV Insider is exclusively revealing.

“Doing her own thing is kind of her thing,” reads the tagline under Bialik sitting at a bar, drink in front of her and a cat (with a glass of milk) next to her. Check out the full version below.

Call Me Kat is based on the British series Miranda created by Miranda Hart. In Fox‘s version, Bialik’s Kat is an optimistic and fun-loving woman who continuously defies societal expectations and her mother Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) wishes to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. That led to her using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

In Season 2, she continues to navigate life’s ups and downs, this time with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. She’s still in her element working alongside her friends Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) at the cat café. Across the way is the local piano bar, run by Carter (Julian Gant), where Kat’s best friend from college and long-time crush, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), works. And Sheila continues to keep tabs on her daughter’s love life … as Kat must choose between new beau Oscar (Christopher Rivas) and Max.

Alissa Neubauer is the executive producer and showrunner of Call Me Kat. Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Hart, and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

Call Me Kat, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 2022, 8/7c, Fox (Time Period Premiere, Thursday, January 13, 9/8c)