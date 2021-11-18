The ‘Call Me Kat’ Cast Is Back for Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Everyone’s favorite TV cat café — and the woman who runs it (Mayim Bialik’s Kat) and her friends and family — is back on Fox in January. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast for Call Me Kat Season 2. Scroll down to see it for yourself, and be sure to check out the backgrounds for the cats!

The new episodes kick off on Sunday, January 9 at 8/7c, following the NFL doubleheader on Fox. The premiere will feature a fun Blossom reunion, with Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oy, and Michael Stoyanov guest starring. While in town for a celebrity golf tournament, they stop by Kat’s Cat Café. After that, the comedy moves to its regular time period on Thursday, January 13, at 9/8c.

Based on the British series Miranda (created by Miranda Hart), Call Me Kat follows Bialik’s character, an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations and her mother’s (Swoosie Kurtz’s Sheila) wishes, who uses her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. She works alongside Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan), with Carter’s (Julian Gant) piano bar across the way. That’s where Kat’s best friend from college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), works. And Kat was trying to choose between Max and new beau Oscar (Christopher Rivas) at the end of Season 1.

In Season 2, she’ll “find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can — with joy, humor and positivity,” the logline promises.

Scroll down for a look at Bialik, Jordan, Pratt, Kurtz, Jackson, and Gant in Season 2.

Call Me Kat, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 8/7c, Fox (Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, January 13, 9/8c)