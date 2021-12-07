Get ready for a very “soapy” holiday! Following the success of Peacock’s Days of our Lives limited series Beyond Salem, the popular daytime soap is back for a brand-new original holiday movie, A Very Salem Christmas, which debuts on the NBCUniversal streamer on December 16.

“Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline,” states the film’s description. “Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.”

Helping his husband out with the screenplay, Sonny (Zach Tinker) tells Will, “All the best Christmas movies always take place in quaint, little towns full of Mom-and-Pop shops and lots of holiday cheer.”

The trailers gives fans a glimpse at what Will’s story has in store for the characters, from John (Drake Hogestyn) in a relationship with Kristen (Eileen Davidson), to Paulina (Jackée Harry) sporting a new hair color, to Nick Fallon’s (Blake Berris) return from the dead.

Sonny then states that most Christmas movies are love stories, to which Will adds, “What’s a good love story without some twists and turns?”

While all seems “merry and bright” in the town of Salem, Will’s “twists and turns” will place some of the fictional residents in hard situations. “We’re going to need some help down here. Maybe even a Christmas miracle,” states Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Returning for the holiday special are cast members Alison Sweeney, Camila Banus, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, and Dan Feuerriegel. Produced by Corday Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television, the festive film comes from executive producer Ken Corday with co-executive producer Albert Alarr and head writer Ron Carlivati.

“Merry freaking Christmas!” Kristen ends the trailer exclaiming.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, December 16, Peacock