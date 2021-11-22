‘Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas’: Alison Sweeney Returns as Sami Brady for Peacock Movie

Days of Our Lives is getting into the holiday spirit as Peacock prepares for Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, which is set to stream exclusively on the platform beginning Thursday, December 16.

The original movie sees the return of Alison Sweeney who reprises her over 25-year role as Sami Brady, everyone’s favorite troublemaker. Viewers will tune in to see how she doesn’t let anything stand in the way of getting what she wants the most, which is to get back to Salem.

Joining Sweeney for the holiday event are Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Chandler Massey, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker, and Blake Berris.

Together, they’ll deliver one mesmerizing Christmas tale that follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he’ll create a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem, but with several twists and turns that you’ll never see coming.

The movie follows the success of Peacock’s limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas is the first holiday film spinoff from the popular soap. The movie is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday serves as executive producer with co-executive producer Alber Alarr. Meanwhile, Ron Carlivati serves as head writer on the project.

Don’t miss the festive event, mark your calendars for A Very Salem Christmas when it arrives next month on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, December 16, Peacock