‘Munich: The Edge Of War’: First Trailer For Netflix’s WWII Spy Drama Starring Jeremy Irons (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming World War II espionage drama Munich: The Edge Of War, starring Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons.

Debuting at the London Film Festival earlier this year, the film is based on the novel by Robert Harris and is set in 1938 on the brink of the second world war. With Adolf Hitler preparing to invade Czechoslovakia, Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Irons) is desperate to find a peaceful resolution.

The story follows British diplomat Hugh Legat (George Mackay) and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) as they travel to Munich to retrieve an important document at Chamberlain’s request. As tensions and pressure build, the two old friends find themselves caught up in a web of political subterfuge.

“We are the last hope of stopping Hitler,” Hartmann tells Legat in the trailer (watch below). What follows are scenes of intense negotiations and dangerous undercover work as the two diplomats begin to spiral out of control.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In addition to Irons, Mackay, and Niewöhner, the film also stars Jessica Brown Findlay as Pamela Legat, Ulrich Matthes as Adolf Hitler, August Diehl as Franz Sauer, Sandra Hüller as Helen Winter, and Robert Bathurst as Sir Nevile Henderson.

I Hate Suzie producer Ben Power penned the adaptation, while German director Christian Schwochow (The Crown) directs. Andrew Eaton (The Crown) serves as producer.

Irons recently played Adrian Veidt in HBO’s Watchmen, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He also starred in the 2020 romantic comedy Love, Weddings & Other Disasters opposite Diane Keaton and can currently be seen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the biographical crime drama based on a book by Sara Gay Forden.

Munich: The Edge Of War, Friday, January 21, Netflix

