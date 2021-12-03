‘A Discovery of Witches’ Final Season Premiere Date Set — Watch New Promo (VIDEO)

All good things must come to an end, and such is the case for A Discovery of Witches, with Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ announcing the premiere date for the third and final season.

The series, based on Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy, returns on Saturday, January 8, 2022 on all three platforms in the U.S. To celebrate, there’s a new promo and fun animated key art for Season 3.

As seen in the video (below), the pregnant Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is ready to fight, which is good, considering that the child of a vampire (Matthew Goode’s Matthew Clairmont) and witch (Diana) is very much a “threat to the existing order” and those “must be extinguished.”

The third season of the saga is based on Harkness’ The Book of Life. In the epic conclusion, Matthew and Diana return from 1590 to present day and must combat what they left behind. See them both in the key art:

Love. Magic. Power. We’re ready. The final chapter of #ADiscoveryofWitches premieres January 8 on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Va5YVyYuWQ — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) December 3, 2021

In addition to Goode and Palmer, A Discovery of Witches‘ cast includes Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys, and Parker Sawyers.

It is a Sky Original series and was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK. Kara Manley is the executive producer for Sky Studios and the show is made by Bad Wolf. Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth, and Helen Raynor executive produce for Bad Wolf.

A Discovery of Witches, Season 3 Premiere, Saturday, January 8, 2022, Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+