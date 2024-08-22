Will There Be ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 4? Here’s What the Cast Thinks

A Discovery of Witches is one of the handful of AMC shows to debut in the Netflix Top 10 during the first week of AMC’s new licensing deal with the streamer.

The fantasy series and 12 other AMC titles — including Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches from the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Fear the Walking Dead, Dark Winds, and more — will be available to stream on Netflix for the next year, though only select seasons have been added to the platform for some of the shows. All three seasons of A Discovery of Witches are available, however. Will there be a Season 4?

A Discovery of Witches stars Hacksaw Ridge star Teresa Palmer and Downton Abbey‘s Matthew Goode and originally aired on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ (which are all under the AMC Networks umbrella). Based on the book series All Souls by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches tells the story of Diana Bishop (Palmer), a historian and young scholar who is a descendant of witches. She finds a bewitched manuscript and tries to unravel its secrets about magical creatures, but ends up being drawn into that fantastical world of vampires, daemons, and more witches.

She eventually finds herself in a forbidden romance with geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Goode), who wants to protect the book and its secrets. Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Tanya Moodie, Owen Teale, Edward Bluemel of My Lady Jane, and more were also part of the cast.

Their forbidden love took place across three seasons and 25 total episodes (Season 1 had 8, Season 2 had 10, and Season 3 had 7). It kicked off in 2018, and then Season 3 aired in 2022, with the final episode coming out on February 18 of that year. The third season was, in fact, billed as its last. Notably, the show’s three seasons covered the plot of Harkness’ original All Souls trilogy. Those books are A Discovery of Witches (2011), Shadow of Night (2012), and The Book of Life (2014). While there is a fourth book called Time’s Convert that came out in 2018 and centers Marcus (Bluemel’s character), it wasn’t included in the original vision of the series.

According to cast member Steven Cree (Gallowglass), Harkness was considering writing another book in that universe, one that could involve his character.

“She does have an idea for a Gallowglass book. She plans to write one,” Cree told Radio Times in 2022. “I think she’s written one about Marcus, and maybe she’s writing something else right now. But she’s definitely planning to write a book about Gallowglass.”

Cree went on to express his interest in returning to the character should Harkness ever publish that potential spinoff book and want it adapted into a series.

“Yeah, I would totally be open for that, if it ever happens. I love the character, and I think there’s so many cracking characters in A Discovery of Witches,” he said. “And that’s a thing that’s hard as well, to service all of them equally. You just can’t. And I think there’s so much more to it.”

Palmer also said Harkness was cooking up new stories about Diana and Matthew and their children, adding “never say never” when it comes to coming back to this world.

“Deborah’s always writing, writing, writing, writing, and I think she’s written more books and she has the intention of writing more for Diana and Matthew,” Palmer told Decider in 2021. “So never say never.”

The actor also admitted to having a difficult time letting go of Diana. “I think she’s really got a place in my heart,” she said. “She’s imprinted on me. I have always been really good at breaking up with a character and moving on, but she’s kind of lingering around.”

Moodie also said she would be interested in seeing her villain, Agatha, more fleshed out in a spinoff, mainly expressing interest in further explaining her character’s abilities.

“The main thing I’ve always contended with, playing a daemon, is that fans always ask me: ‘What exactly… what do daemons do?'” she told Radio Times in 2021. “You know, witches do fancy spells, vampires bite people and they’re always really testy. And daemons are always just a bit… you know, they wear designer clothes, and are a bit kooky or something. Is that a power? [In the books] they have these kind of heightened abilities, and it’s a bit more supernatural.”

It seems there’s general interest in continuing this story. Perhaps Netflix will give it a second wind and push the creators and cast to come back? Time will tell.

A Discovery of Witches, Available Now, AMC+, Netflix