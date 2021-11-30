Since rising to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West has become one of the decade’s most influential celebrities, so it only makes sense she will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” stated Jen Neal, NBCUniversal’s Entertainment Television and Streaming Executive Vice President of Live Events, Specials, and E! News. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award.”

The award recognizes that, in addition to reality TV, Kardashian West has successfully ventured into the fashion and beauty industries with her popular shapewear brand SKIMS, now valued at over $1 billion, and her beauty brands KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance.

The 41-year-old is one of the most-followed celebrities around the world with over 250 million followers across her social media platforms, and she’s now following in father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps by studying to become a lawyer, looking to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Hosted by SNL’s Keenan Thompson and produced by Den of Thieves, the 2021 PCAs will be executive produced by Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. The awards show fun will begin with the Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet special hosted by Laverne Cox at 7/8c, followed by the ceremony at 9/8c.

2021 People’s Choice Awards, Tuesday, December 7, 9/8c, NBC and E!