Roasting the Jonas Brothers, ‘New Amsterdam’ Superbug, ‘Top Gear’ Revs Up, HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’

Those musical Jonas Brothers get roasted in a Netflix comedy special. New Amsterdam’s winter finale introduces a superbug to the hospital, delaying Dr. Max and Helen’s departure plans. Get behind the wheel of a new season of the long-running Top Gear on BBC America. HBO launches a lineup of true-crime documentaries with a two-night spotlight on Black missing-persons cases.

Netflix

Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Special

Brotherly love is put to the test when Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas subject themselves to a good-natured roast in a comedy special featuring sketches, songs, games—and celebrity appearances by the likes of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jack Whitehall, Lilly Singh and more. Hosting the festivities: SNL’s Kenan Thompson.

NBC

New Amsterdam

10/9c

Will they stay or will they go? That question has been dogging the medical drama all season—although who really thinks the star of the show, Dr. Max (Ryan Eggold), will leave his friends and colleagues behind to head to London with his amour, Dr. Helen (Freema Agyeman)? Their departure plans are put on hold when a deadly superbug infects the hospital, which could mean a midseason cliffhanger. (The show returns with new episodes Jan. 4.) In other developments, Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) confronts her girlfriend Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) over the secret behind her employment, which we all knew would blow up in the ED chief’s face.

BBC

Top Gear

Season Premiere 10/9c

The long-running motorhead show is back for a 31st season, the fifth with hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuiness. In the opener, they’re off to the British Grand Prix for a competitive showdown with three Formula 1 racers.

HBO

Black and Missing

Documentary Premiere

Launching a monthlong Tuesday series of timely true-crime documentaries, HBO devotes two nights to the efforts of the Black and Missing Foundation, founded by sisters-in-law Derrica and Natalie Wilson, who aim to bring awareness to the many Black missing-persons cases that are often marginalized by law enforcement and the media. Four episodes air over two nights (concluding Wednesday), with wrenching stories of missing loved ones and the grass-roots organization devoted to keeping these cases open and active.

