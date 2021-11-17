‘How I Met Your Father’: Cast Announces Hulu Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Mere weeks stand between viewers and How I Met Your Father‘s arrival as Hulu unveiled the official premiere date for the How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022, fans can tune in to stream the series starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Set primarily in 2021, How I Met Your Father‘s action focuses mainly on Sophie and her friends who are in the process of figuring out who they are.

A close-knit group like the pals in CBS’s former hit, they’ll work on finding out what they want out of life as well as face the challenge of falling in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. The show’s premiere date was made in a special video message from the cast which along with Duff includes Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma.

“Have you heard?” Duff asks, beginning the message which sees her co-stars continue to tell viewers to “wait for it” until they finally reveal the big news. The fun video, below, is just a taste of what viewers will be able to expect from the comedy written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

We couldn’t keep you waiting any longer… 🤐 How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on @Hulu! #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/lfK6sVrQJQ — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) November 17, 2021

Both Aptaker and Berger also serve as executive producers alongside Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Meanwhile, Duff will serve as a producer on the show that will also feature recurring stars Kim Cattrall who steps in as the grown-up version of Duff’s Sophie, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

Don’t miss it, mark your calendars for How I Met Your Father‘s premiere early next year, and stay tuned for more first looks between now and then.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Hulu