‘Yearly Departed’: Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti & More Bid Farewell to the Worst of 2021

“You are cordially invited to the most hilarious party of the year.”

As another year full of craziness and uncertainty comes to a close, Amazon’s all-female comedy special Yearly Departed is back to say goodbye to “another year we all hope to soon forget.” Premiering on December 23, Yvonne Orji (Insecure) will host the funny festivities alongside the special’s star-studded lineup.

The list of ladies delivering eulogies to some of the worst parts of 2021 includes Academy Award-winner Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), and X Mayo (The Daily Show), as well as a musical send-off by Alessia Cara.

“Yearly Departed bids a raucous, celebratory farewell to everything from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom to Ignoring the Climate Crisis. After another tumultuous year, the women of Yearly Departed invite you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we’re leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara,” states the special’s description.”

“So kick off your heels and let Yvonne and friends ring in the new year as only they know how: By having a good f*cking time.”

Last year’s special, which featured the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Silverman, and more, was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for Best Comedy/Variety Special and received a Gracie Award for scripted comedy writing.

The special comes from Amazon Studios with Done+Dusted and Scrap Paper Pictures. Brosnahan serves as an executive producer alongside Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and head writer Bess Kalb. Emmy-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns to direct the special’s second installment.

Yearly Departed, Comedy Special Premiere, Thursday, December 23, Prime Video