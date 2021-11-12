‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Announced As International Emmy Awards Host

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji has been announced as this year’s International Emmy Awards host, organizers confirmed on Friday.

Orji, who plays Molly Carter in the hit HBO series Insecure, will front the 49th International Emmy Awards at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York on Monday, November 22. The event is set to be attended by several international and U.S. industry guests.

In addition to Orji, the cast of presenters taking to the International Emmy stage include singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Elementary star Aidan Quinn, Tony-nominated actor Brian d’Arcy James, rapper and actor Method Man, The Big Leap star Piper Perabo, Shadowhunters actress Emeraude Toubia, Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz, Brazilian soccer star Felipe Santana, and TV host Angélica.

Orji has had a jam-packed schedule as of late, releasing her 1-hour stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, on HBO last year, as well as publishing her first book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams. She also hosted the second edition of Amazon Prime Video’s Yearly Departed comedy special, which premieres in December, and is developing the autobiographical comedy project, First Gen, at Disney+.

This year’s International Emmy Awards sees a record 24 countries represented across the 44 nominees. The event will honor outstanding television programming worldwide, including notable contenders like Apple TV+’s Mid-East spy drama Tehran, French satirical comedy Call My Agent!, and the British miniseries Des, which starred David Tennant as real-life serial killer Dennis Nielsen.

The ceremony is scheduled to be an in-person event and will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Viewers can catch all the action live on the International Emmy Academy’s website on www.iemmys.tv from 7 pm Eastern Time on November 22.

International Emmy Awards, Monday, November 22, 7 PM ET, IEMMYS.TV