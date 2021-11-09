NBC News Now Announces Plans For Hallie Jackson’s Streaming Show

Hallie Jackson is set to anchor a new daily series on the streaming service NBC News Now starting from 5 PM Eastern on Monday, November 15.

The senior Washington correspondent, who has been with NBC News since 2014, will helm Hallie Jackson Now, a new hour-long program that the network says will “deliver a fast-paced broadcast with a high story count, to bring viewers the very latest on the top news of the day, as well as deep dives into stories from across the country and around the world.”

Jackson, who will also remain an anchor for MSNBC, is one of the several network correspondents to get their own streaming series for NBC News Now, as the network looks to further establish the platform’s profile. The service is currently available on Peacock.

“I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life,” Jackson said in a statement.

The show will include regular segments, including “The Original,” which highlights stories not seen anywhere else, and “The Backstory,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the process of getting a story to air. The first week will kick off with a first-person report on mental health that includes a trip to a North Carolina “burnout camp,” while another story focuses on online influencers who are not actually human.

Jill Billante, who previously served as a senior producer on Anderson Cooper 360°, is on board as executive producer.

“The vision for NBC News Now is to bring the best reporters and best journalism that NBC News as a whole has to offer, and make it accessible to the streaming news audience,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: “Hallie is one of our top political reporters, and reporters generally, so giving her an opportunity to take an hour on streaming and curate a selection of the day’s top stories and dig deeper into them and help explain the issues shaping our world is a great way to build out the early prime block that we have begun constructing on News Now.”