Peacock at NYCC: ‘Psych 3,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’ & ‘The Girl in the Woods’

Peacock is heading to New York Comic Con and bringing three very special presentations to fans in person at the Javits Center as well as virtually at home and we have an exclusive first look.

Pre-recorded panels for Psych 3: This Is Gus, One of Us Is Lying, and The Girl in the Woods will premiere at NYCC and livestream at the same time on newyorkcomiccon.com and findthemetaverse.com. Following the panel debuts, digital NYCC ticket holders will be granted VOD access to the sessions. Below, see the full breakdown of what to expect from Peacock at this year’s event.

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Saturday, Oct. 9, 2/1c, Room 405)

Get ready for the return of Pych as the stars reunite for a panel celebrating the upcoming third film, Psych 3: This Is Gus. The virtual panel’s participants include James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen alongside executive producers Steve Franks and Chris Henze.

The film follows preparations for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster as Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband. Meanwhile, Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Together the cast and creatives will answer questions about the project in a panel moderated by Chancellor Agard.

One of Us Is Lying (Saturday, Oct. 9, 5/4c, Room 405)

Peacock’s upcoming YA drama series One of Us Is Lying makes its Comic Con debut as stars Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootle, and Mark McKenna join executive producer Erica Saleh and showrunner/executive producer Darío Madrona for a panel led by moderator Ashley Bellman.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel of the same name, One of Us Is Lying (premiering October 7) tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers attend a detention session and only four make it out alive. Find out how the book comes to life for the screen in this presentation.

The Girl in the Woods (Saturday, Oct. 9, 6:45/5:45c, Room 411)

Premiering Thursday, October 21, The Girl in the Woods is bringing an exclusive first look at the series to NYCC. The title from Crypt TV’s monster universe will be presented in a panel moderated by Josh Horowitz featuring executive producers and the director.

The Girl in the Woods is set in the Pacific Northwest and follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden by a secret door within the woods. Panel members include executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl, co-executive producers Jasmine Johnson and Krysten Ritter who also directs the supernatural show.

Catch these panels at NYCC in-person or online at home as they’re live-streamed.