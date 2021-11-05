‘How I Met Your Father’: Kim Cattrall Joins Hulu’s Spinoff Series

Kim Cattrall may not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, but she will be a part of Hulu‘s How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father.

The actress will play a recurring role as the future version of Hilary Duff‘s character Sophie, similar to how Bob Saget played Josh Radnor‘s older version of Ted Mosby in HIMYM. According to Deadline, Cattrall’s major part will be seen as the show jumps between the future and 2021 where young Sophie and her friends are still trying to figure out life and themselves.

Along with Duff and Cattrall, the spinoff features fellow stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. And recently, Josh Peck teased his part in the series, sharing a photo of himself with Duff and Phill Lewis from behind the scenes.

How I Met Your Father is executive produced by writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, along with HIMYM‘s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Meanwhile, Pam Fryman is attached as a director and executive producer. Andy Londy serves as co-executive producer and Duff pulls double duty as a star and producer.

This will be Cattrall’s first TV role since Fox‘s short-lived series Filthy Rich. Other recent TV projects include Tell Me a Story, and Modus. She’s best known for playing Samantha in Sex and the City, for which she won a Golden Globe. Stay tuned for more as How I Met Your Father and Cattrall’s role in the show take shape at Hulu.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu