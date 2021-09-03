Hilary Duff & ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast Share First Photos From Set

Hilary Duff has given fans their first sneak peek at Hulu’s upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, and the setting seems very familiar.

The Lizzie McGuire star is set to play Sophie in How I Met Your Father, which is set in the near future as she tells her son the story of how she met his dad. As the series flashes back to the year 2021, the story follows Sophie and her close-knit group of friends trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Production began on the highly-anticipated series earlier this week, and, on Thursday, Duff took to Instagram to share a photo from the set. “Hello, I’m Sophie,” she captioned the pictures of her sitting at what looks to be the same bar that Ted Mosby and his group of friends frequented in HIMYM.

Duff wasn’t the only one celebrating the start of filming. Her co-star Francia Raísa, who will play Sophie’s friend Valentina, posted several selfies with her castmates, including Duff, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Chris Lowell.

Even the show’s executive producer Isaac Aptaker was getting in on the action as he posted a “Day one” photo from behind the camera, peering out at the cast on set.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall had exited the show due to a scheduling conflict. Hall, who was set to play Sophie’s love interest Ian, will be replaced by David Makes Man actor Daniel Augustin.

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck was also confirmed to have landed a recurring role in the series as handsome vice principal Drew. While American Gods actor Ashley Reyes joined as Hannah, a smart, practical, and devoted surgical resident in Los Angeles.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu