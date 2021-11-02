‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Reveals Her Connection to Princess Diana (VIDEO)

The Crown‘s Emmy-winning fourth season is available like never before as the pivotal chapter arrives on Blu-ray and DVD.

Along with chronicling the tense relationship between Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Season 4 of the Netflix hit brings to life the doomed romance of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

In an exclusive sneak peek at the special bonus featurette “Triumph & Tragedy: Diana and Charles,” Corrin opens up about her personal connection with the so-called “Peoples’ Princess.”

“We’ve certainly not been a show that wants to do lookalikes,” director and executive producer Benjamin Caron shares in the clip, above. “We’ve wanted to find the best actor that can inhabit that character. This was the first time we had an actor who absolutely could inhabit the essence of Diana but also looked scarily like her.”

The resemblance wasn’t lost on Corrin who reveals that the similarities extend to her own mother. “It was very daunting,” admits the British actress. “Not only because of the part being significant as an actor and the show being incredible but also because I think I’ve always been aware of Diana as someone who I felt a… connection to.”

“My mum looks quite a bit like her and on the day Diana died, my mum got on a train and people fainted because they thought it was her,” says Corrin. See how else the actress feels connected to the princess in the full sneak peek above.

Along with featurettes like “Triumph & Tragedy: Diana and Charles,” fans who purchase the Blu-ray or DVD will also have access to other bonus content including “Three Groundbreaking Women,” “Research, Costumes & More: The Making of Season 4,” and “Photo Gallery.”

The most recent season in the royal saga is set in the ’70s as Queen Elizabeth and her family becomes preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession as Margaret Thatcher makes political waves. Joining Colman, Anderson, Corrin, and O’Connor are costars including Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter.

Catch all of these bonus features, episodes, and more when The Crown‘s fourth season arrives on DVD and Blu-ray. And in the meantime, get a taste of what behind-the-scenes looks like, above.

The Crown, Season 4, Available now, Netflix, Blu-ray & DVD