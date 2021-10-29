The Real Housewives of Potomac fans, get ready for four more weeks of drama! Starting Sunday, November 7, the leading ladies will gather together for a special four-part reunion hosted by Andy Cohen and featuring a special appearance from super-fan and Grammy-nominated artist Nicki Minaj.

“In a riveting four-part reunion with housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and friend Askale Davis, the women look back on the season and lay it all on the stage with poster board–sized revelations,” reads the reunion logline.

“I’m here b****es!” announces Minaj in the new trailer. The award-winning rapper will take over the reunion stage during the fourth and final episode, getting down to business and leaving no stone unturned with her array of compelling questions.

Ahead of the reunion, the Season 6 finale will premiere on Sunday, October 31. “Karen and Ray prepare to say ‘I do’ again—and celebrate the occasion with close friends including a special surprise guest. Meanwhile, Robyn brings up issues from the past that throw her relationship with Juan off course. Tensions between the ladies linger as Gizelle reveals a well-kept secret and Juan’s attempts to broker peace between his bros Michael Darby and Chris Bassett go off the rails,” reads the episode synopsis.

Don’t miss the finale on October 31, and be sure to tune in for all four reunion episodes so as not to miss Nicki’s big appearance!

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Four-Part Reunion Special, Beginning Sunday, November 7, 8/7c, Bravo