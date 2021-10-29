‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ to Make Long-Awaited Return This December on Peacock

Peacock is heading south for the winter because The Real Housewives of Miami is back! Over eight years since the show’s Season 3 finale in 2013, the Bravo series will return for a brand-new season this December on Peacock.

Original cast members Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen will return to stir up some drama alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and The Real Housewives franchise’s first-ever LGBTQIA+ housewife, Julia Lemigova. Series alumni Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also return as “friends” with model Kiki Barth. Sadly, during the show’s years-long hiatus, Patton’s mother Mama Elsa, who became a breakout star during the show’s original run, passed away in 2019 at the age of 84.

The show was never fully canceled following its run on Bravo, but rather shelved with the possibility to return. The revival has been in the works since fall 2020 and was officially picked up back in February. The show’s first three seasons are currently unavailable to stream, but Peacock subscribers can catch up on other Housewives series on the NBC Universal streaming service ahead of Miami‘s return.

Though previous housewives have come out over the years, Lemigova is the first openly LGBTQIA+ housewife to join the franchise upon casting. She is married to tennis star Martina Navratilova, who is confirmed to appear throughout the season. The couple married in December 2014 after Navratilova proposed at the 2014 U.S Open.

Andy Cohen will executive produce the series with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Drew Hogl, and Swaga Deb. The series is produced by production company Purveyors of Pop.

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4 Premiere, December 2021, Peacock