‘Grimsburg’: Jon Hamm to Star in and Executive Produce Fox Animated Comedy

Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men) is lending his voice to the new Fox animated comedy Grimsburg, created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel. Following Hamm’s Detective Martin Flute as he reunites with his mysterious family in the titular town, the newly greenlit series is set to premiere in 2023.

“In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family,” reads the show’s synopsis. “Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.”

Hamm shared his excitement over his new animated venture, stating, “I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe. A universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties. The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

Having won multiple awards for his role as businessman Don Draper on AMC’s Mad Men, Hamm is currently in production on the John Slattery film Maggie Moore(s), starring alongside Tina Fey.

The series announcement was made by Fox’s President of Entertainment, Michael Thorn, who stated, “As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, Grimsburg‘s wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation Fox comedy. And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man.”

Hamm will executive produce the series with Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel, and showrunner Chadd Gindin. Creators McClelland and Schlissel will serve as co-executive producers.

Grimsburg, Series Premiere, TBA 2023, FOX