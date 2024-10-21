‘Ghosts,’ ‘Goosebumps,’ & ‘Grimsburg’ Stars Strike a Pose in Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

New York Comic-Con has come and gone, but the fun times are still rolling when it comes to TV Insider’s portrait studio captures!

While the Wi-Fi might’ve been spotty at times and was definitely not all 5-G, we did get some 3-G power from the stars of these three shows: GhostsGoosebumps, and GrimsburgYep, the casts of each of these TV favorites were on hand to represent their shows at the convention, and they all swung by our portrait studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to goof around in their groups and strike a pose individually.

On hand for Ghosts were Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco. Representing the Goosebumps crew were David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, Jayden Bartels, Galilea La Silva, Sam McCarthy, and Stony Blyden. And last, but certainly not least, the Grimsburg voice cast made a real-life splash with stars Jon Hamm, Alan Tudyk, and Rachel Dratch hitting the studio.

Check out all of their portraits below!

Sheila Carrasco, Rose McIver, Román Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

The Ghosts crew keeps a straight face… at first.

Rose McIver of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

Rose was a vision in this dainty pattern dress.

Brandon Scott Jones of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

Brandon Scott Jones went right to the wide grin.

Sheila Carrasco of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

Sheila Carrasco was totally take-notice in this pink power suit.

Román Zaragoza of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

Román Zaragoza kept it simple with this all-black ensemble.

Sheila Carrasco, Rose McIver, Román Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones of Ghosts
@Mattdoylephoto

The Ghosts family got silly for this shot.

Goosebumps Group 2
@Mattdoylephoto

The stars of Goosebumps gathered in tight to fit everyone in the shot here.

David Schwimmer of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

TV legend David Schwimmer leads the pack for Season 2.

Ana Ortiz of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Ana Ortiz was all-smiles.

Elijah M Cooper of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Elijah M. Cooper looked like he knew something we didn’t (like how scary this new season is going to be perhaps?!).

Stony Blyden of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Stony Blyden let his cool coat do the talking in this shot.

Galilea La Salvia of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Galilea La Salvia was ready for her Clueless cameo in this cute outfit.

Jayden Bartels of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Jayden Bartels also went for a prep school chic look.

Sam McCarthy of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Sam McCarthy unbuttoned to relax a bit.

Francesca Noel of Goosebumps
@Mattdoylephoto

Francesca Noel was a vision in gold.

Goosebumps Group
@Mattdoylephoto

The new crew surely came to shine!

Alan Tudyk, Rachel Dratch, and Jon Hamm of Grimsburg
@Mattdoylephoto

The Grimsburg trio simply refused to be serious.

Jon Hamm of Grimsburg
@Mattdoylephoto

Jon Hamm still had some instant gravitas, though.

Alan Tudyk of Grimsburg
@Mattdoylephoto

Alan Tudyk had some fun with his accessories.

Rachel Dratch of Grimsburg
@Mattdoylephoto

And Rachel Dratch had to work to keep a straight face around those guys.

Alan Tudyk, Rachel Dratch, and Jon Hamm of Grimsburg
@Mattdoylephoto

They sure know how to get animated, right?!

