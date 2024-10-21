New York Comic-Con has come and gone, but the fun times are still rolling when it comes to TV Insider’s portrait studio captures!

While the Wi-Fi might’ve been spotty at times and was definitely not all 5-G, we did get some 3-G power from the stars of these three shows: Ghosts, Goosebumps, and Grimsburg. Yep, the casts of each of these TV favorites were on hand to represent their shows at the convention, and they all swung by our portrait studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to goof around in their groups and strike a pose individually.

On hand for Ghosts were Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco. Representing the Goosebumps crew were David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, Jayden Bartels, Galilea La Silva, Sam McCarthy, and Stony Blyden. And last, but certainly not least, the Grimsburg voice cast made a real-life splash with stars Jon Hamm, Alan Tudyk, and Rachel Dratch hitting the studio.

Check out all of their portraits below!