‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Gets Spooky in a Season 2 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Jeff Goldblum is getting scared in an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season of Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Season 2 of the series kicks off with five episodes on Friday, November 12, otherwise known as Disney+ Day. As curious as ever, Jeff Goldblum serves as viewers’ guide to uncovering surprising secrets about familiar topics among which include magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs, and dance in Season 2.

The show which is part of National Geographic’s programming on the streaming platform debuted in 2019 and a sneak peek at the latest episodes proves perfectly timed as things get a little spooky. In this first look from the third installment, “Monsters,” Jeff Goldblum visits L.A.’s Midnight Mortuary for a test.

The haunted house-type setup gives the actor a fright as he runs into various ghouls and monsters, but after the ordeal he has his vitals checked to see how scares like that can affect people. “It was fun and really scary,” Jeff announces upon exiting the frightening experience in the clip, above.

He then goes on to see how each room and spook impacted his wellbeing to better understand fears. Among this exciting visit, viewers can also look forward to Jeff meeting monster-maker Phil Tippet at his legendary studio, embarking on a monster hunt in the Big Foot forests of California’s redwoods, and uncovering the reason behind why people love to be scared.

Don’t miss the excitement, make sure to tune into Disney+ on November 12 for the first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum as well as first looks at the streamer’s upcoming projects.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 12, Disney+