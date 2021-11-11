There’s no one you trust more than family. When a former gang member puts out a hit on Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) in the November 12 episode of Blue Bloods, the cop’s dad, police commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), assigns his younger son, Sgt. Jamie (Will Estes), to protection duty.

“As you can imagine, it goes over like a lead balloon with Danny that Jamie’s going to be his ‘handler,’” Estes says. “Danny doesn’t take orders so well, and Jamie is just trying to make the best of it.” Then little bro rolls out his sleeping bag next to the star detective’s bed! Sibling bickering aside, though, “there is real danger.”

Jamie has his hands full in this episode: Wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray) meets her new NYPD partner, Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), whom he recommended. “He thought they would complement each other,” Estes adds, “but they’re like oil and water. Later, that will come to a head.” (The scene you won’t see? After Jamie breaks up a fight between Eddie and the handsome Badillo, Estes says, “I ad-libbed, ‘This tension better not be sexual!’”) The actor is “really enjoying [playing a] leadership role” in both scenarios, he adds. Good practice for an—inevitable?—promotion to lieutenant.

We also see Frank’s long-secret grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), for the first time since last season’s finale. Some trivia: When Hochman guest stars, Estes becomes “Jamie” off-camera too to avoid having two Wills on set.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS