‘The Wheel of Time’ Rolls Out a New Immersive Trailer (VIDEO)

“The Dark One is waking. But there will be one who can stand against him.”

We just need to know who! Until then, folks eagerly awaiting The Wheel of Time‘s debut next month will have to comfort themselves with this new and crazy-cool trailer for Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy-novel series.

Set in an expansive universe where the all-female order of Aes Sedai are the only people allowed access to the magical “One Power,” WoT follows member Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she rescues five young villagers from the small town of Two Rivers. Believing one of them is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity, Moiraine and her warder (Daniel Henney) lead the quintet on a dangerous, world-spanning journey filled with beasts, battles and bangin’ effects.

Following a teaser trailer and a New York Comic-Con drop earlier this month, the two-minute trailer above gives us extended footage of the Aes Sedai’s White Tower, as well as additional looks at the various monsters serving the villainous Dark One. But on top of showing us more, it’s also hiding something… sort of.

Thanks to YouTube’s 360 player and spatial audio surround sound, the clip can now be viewed as an immersive experience that allows the traditional 2-D trailer to be seen in a virtual, three-dimensional “wheel.”

Scanning to the left or right will reveal that there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, there’s Moiraine’s mystical “One Power” channeling that features faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a descent into madness. The incorporation of spatial audio adds to the immersion whenever objects appear from either side of the “wheel.”

