‘The Wheel of Time’: Moiraine Arrives at Two Rivers in a NYCC First Look (VIDEO)

The Wheel of Time took on New York Comic Con and unveiled plenty of sweet treats for fans during the pane held at the Javits Center.

Together, stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeline Madden, Marcus Rutherford, and Zoë Robins as well as showrunner Rafe Judkins gave viewers their first look at the fantasy drama based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series. Among the treats were an exclusive NYCC clip and a Season 2 casting announcement.

In the exclusive clip, above, Pike’s Moiraine Damodred makes a dramatic entrance as she’s introduced by Henney’s Lan Mondragoran. The scene serves as the character’s arrival in the small town of Two Rivers. The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine as she embarks on a dangerous journey alongside five men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, a being who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic abounds but only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine is one of those individuals. Along with this pivotal scene, the panel unveiled the Season 2 casting of Ceara Coveney (The Amazing World of Emma) who will join as series-regular fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand.

Joining Coveney in Season 2 will be Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) who have been cast in undisclosed series-regular roles. While fans await their character reveals, they can look forward to The Wheel of Time‘s series premiere this November on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch the first look, above, and stay tune for the highly-anticipated series’ arrival.

The Wheel of Time, Series Premiere, Friday, November 15, Amazon Prime Video