Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy Series ‘Kenan’

A.P. Bio actress Hayley Marie Norman is set to join Kenan Thompson in the upcoming second season of NBC sitcom Kenan.

The comedy, created by Jackie Clarke and David Caspe, revolves around Kenan Williams (Thompson), a widowed father of two daughters (Dani and Dannah Lane) living in Atlanta, Georgia. As the host of Atlanta’s no. 2 morning show, Kenan struggles to balance his job and his young daughters, and he doesn’t exactly get help from his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) or his brother/assistant Gary (Chris Redd).

Normal will play Janay, who comes into Gary’s life and shakes things up for the Williams brothers. Her character is described as funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined to get what she wants.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this year, Thompson said that “the romance department is going to crank up a notch or two” in the second season. The Saturday Night Live star also talked about pushing his character to the edge.

“I want to see my character lose his mind completely and see how dark we can take it and, of course, have some revelation and be brought back to the light. I want to see how crazy we can go with it,” he explained.

The first season of Kenan premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021, and received favorable reviews from critics. It was renewed for a second season in April 2021.

Norman is currently starring in the fourth season of Peacock’s comedy series A.P. Bio as Shayla Howard. Her other TV credits include TruTV’s educational comedy Adam Ruins Everything, Freeform comedy Alone Together, and CBS sitcom Living Biblically. She will next appear in the second season of Hulu’s Dollface opposite Kat Dennings.

