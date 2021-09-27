‘Saturday Night Live’: 2 Cast Members Exit as Show Welcomes 3 More

Saturday Night Live is bidding some cast members adieu as three more join the mix for the iconic show’s 47th season.

Longtime featured player Beck Bennett is departing the series after eight seasons and relative newbie Lauren Holt, who made her debut on the show last fall, is also exiting. Bennett shared the news via social media on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beckbennett (@beckbennett)

“Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much,” Bennett wrote. “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.” No further explanation for his exit was made, but the show wasted no time in filling the empty spaces left behind by him and Holt.

New Season 47 cast members include Aristotle Athari (Silicon Valley), James Austin Johnson (Tuca & Bertie), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show). They join returning players Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, and Punkie Johnson.

Welcome to the cast! Aristotle Athari

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman pic.twitter.com/n36tKsxhRE — SNL is back October 2! (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2021

As previously announced, Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is set to kick off on Saturday, October 2 with host Owen Wilson (Loki) and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Other hosts and musical guest pairings include Kim Kardashian and Halsey, Rami Malek (No Time to Die) and Young Thug, and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brandi Carlile.

Stay tuned for additional updates as we head into the latest season of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47 Premiere, Saturday, October 2, 11:30/10:30c, NBC