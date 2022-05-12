‘Kenan,’ ‘Mr. Mayor’ & ‘The Endgame’ Canceled by NBC

Kenan and Mr. Mayor have been canceled after two seasons at NBC, the network announced May 12. And crime drama The Endgame has been canceled just after its Season 1 finale debuted on Monday, May 2. Kenan Season 2 concluded in January 2022. The Mr. Mayor Season 2 finale on May 17 will be the series’ last.

Additionally, NBC has passed on the Hungry pilot starring Ariel Winter. Winter replaced Demi Lovato in the starring role of the potential series. Lovato stayed on as executive producer.

Kenan starred Saturday Night Live‘s longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson, as well as his SNL co-star Chris Redd, among others. Mr. Mayor is led by Ted Danson, with co-stars Bobby Moynihan, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, and more. The Endgame starred Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Mr. Mayor Season 1 had a successful debut in the 2020-2021 season, coming in second in NBC’s ratings behind Young Rock (which was renewed for Season 3 on May 12). Kenan and Mr. Mayor‘s second seasons were tied for broadcast’s fourth lowest-rated shows in their second seasons, per Hollywood Reporter. Both of the comedies and The Endgame averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 age demographic.

NBC comedies Young Rock, Grand Crew, and American Auto were renewed by the network on May 12. Young Rock will return for Season 3, and Grand Crew and American Auto will get shots at sophomore seasons.

Network staples The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, New Amsterdam, LaBrea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: SVU have all been renewed. And NBC has given the Quantum Leap reboot, the Night Court sequel, and a new George Lopez comedy Lopez vs. Lopez series orders.

