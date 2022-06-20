Ranking the Likelihood of ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More Canceled Shows Being Saved

Fans have resurrected canceled TV shows before, and they certainly could work their magic again with this year’s batch of broadcast TV casualties as streaming platforms, cable channels, and even other broadcast channels could potentially come to the rescue.

For example, there’s already talk of NBC or USA rescuing CBS’ Magnum P.I. — which is hardly a surprise, since the Jay Hernandez-led procedural was the highest-rated TV show to be axed this season.

We’ve combined ratings figures with Google search data from the past month for this (admittedly unscientific) ranking of the recently-canceled broadcast TV shows most likely to be saved. Yes, Magnum P.I. ranks high, but you might be “charmed” to see other shows represented on the list below.