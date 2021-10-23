Tamera Mowry-Housley & Paul Campbell Go on ‘The Santa Stakeout’ for Hallmark (VIDEO)

Most of us are still trying to sort out what we’re going to be for Halloween, but Hallmark is already getting us in the mood for all things Yule!

The feel-good network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” parade of original films kicked off Friday, October 22 with You, Me & the Christmas Trees and that seasonal train continues rolling with the October 24 premiere of The Santa Stakeout.

This one stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell as Tanya and Paul, police detectives with wildly different approaches to pretty much everything. The two are reluctantly partnered on a case involving a rash of robberies taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town.

Because this is Hallmark and rom-com cuteness is baked right in, the pair go undercover as newlyweds and move into the empty house next to their key person of interest — who just so happens to be in charge of the community’s big Christmas committee.

Before you can say “matching Christmas sweaters,” Tanya and Ryan are seeing one another in a different light as they get caught up in the local celebrations. But will they also catch whomever has been Grinching everyone’s gifts? TV Insider chatted with Mowry-Housley and Campbell to see if they’d spill the deets on the investigation, but the only evidence they shared with us is that this movie is adorable.

The Santa Stakeout, Movie Premiere, Sunday, October 24, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel