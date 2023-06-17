Paul Campbell has done rom-coms, Christmas movies, and mysteries for Hallmark, as well as served as a writer on a few films, and so when TV Insider spoke with him for his latest, The Cases of Mystery Lane, we had to have him look back on some of them.

We also had to ask if it’s possible we could get a follow-up to Three Wise Men and a Baby, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Kimberley Sustad. (He starred in the 2022 Christmas movie with other fan-favorite Hallmark leading men Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes.)

“I’m not going to lie to you, not great,” Campbell admitted. “Hallmark has said many, many times over the years, they don’t do sequels. The problem is it’s really hard to tell a love story twice. And that movie is still a love story. It’s a story about brothers rediscovering their love for each other. We talked with the network early on about a potential sequel and they just said, ‘We love the movie. We’d love to sort of work with you guys again in another capacity, but it’s just not going to be in powers on this one.’ So unfortunately, unless we get a miracle, I would say the chances are zero.”

But don’t rule out seeing Campbell and Hynes together in a Hallmark movie again if the former has his way. Now that stars have started making cameos in films on the network, Hynes is Campbell’s pick to show up in one of his movies. “I’ll take Tyler Hines any day of the week. I think he’s hysterical,” Campbell explained. “I love him as a person and I feel like if we brought him in to cameo, he’d come in and do something really weird. He’d be on board to do something really, really strange.”

Scroll down as Campbell looks back at some of his Hallmark roles so far, from Window Wonderland to A Godwink Christmas, from The Last Bridesmaid to The Santa Stakeout.