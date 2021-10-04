Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2021 Movies: What You Need to Know (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
You, Me and the Christmas Trees, The Santa Stakeout
Ryan Plummer/Crown Media; Allister Foster/Crown Media

It’s October, and you know what means: Christmas movies! Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” is only weeks away, with the first movie premiering on Friday, October 22.

Throughout the holiday season, viewers will be treated to sequels of past movies (2020’s The Christmas House and 2014’s The Nine Lives of Christmas), cast reunions (Fuller House, The Wonder Years, and Back to the Future), and familiar and new faces in the Hallmark family with this year’s selection of films. Plus, real-life sisters (and Hallmark staples) Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams play sisters in two interconnected movies.

'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' 2021: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)See Also

'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' 2021: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

Lifetime will premiere 30 new movies, in 30 days.

Scroll down for all the details you need to know (casts, airdates, and synopses) about the movies coming to the Hallmark Channel in the coming months as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event (all air at 8/7c).

Benjamin Ayres, Danica McKellar in You, Me and The Christmas Trees
Ryan Plummer/Crown Media

You, Me & the Christmas Trees

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Air date: Friday, October 22

Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Courtesy of Crown Media

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Air date: Saturday, October 23

In the days leading up to Christmas, marketing executive Lauren is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Joe Pantoliano, Paul Campbell, Tamera Mowry-Housley in The Santa Stakeout
Allister Foster/Crown Media

The Santa Stakeout

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Air date: Sunday, October 24

Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

Ashleigh Murray, Luke James
Courtesy of Crown Media

Christmas in Harmony

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Air date: Friday, October 29

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
Courtesy of Crown Media

Coyote Creek Christmas

Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Air date: Saturday, October 30

A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.

Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn
Courtesy of Crown Media

Christmas Sail

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn

Air date: Sunday, October 31

When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
Courtesy of Crown Media

Open by Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Air date: Friday, November 5

When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey
Courtesy of Crown Media

Next Stop, Christmas

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Air date: Saturday, November 6

Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her.

Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier
Courtesy of Crown Media

A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Air date: Sunday, November 7

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend
Allister Foster/Crown Media; Courtesy of Crown Media

Christmas at Castle Hart

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Air date: TBA

Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton
Courtesy of Crown Media

The Christmas Contest (working title)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Air date: TBA

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Brad Harder, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams in The Christmas House
Luba Popovic/Crown Media

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title)

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, with Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder (Cast pictured above in the first Christmas House)

Air date: TBA

The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad in The Nine Lives of Christmas
Katie Yu/Crown Media

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad (above in The Nine Lives of Christmas), Gregory Harrison

Air date: TBA

Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams
Courtesy of Crown Media

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley and Kevin Nealon

Air dates: TBA

In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave who owned the town’s beloved theater, the Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at the Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas