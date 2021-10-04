Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2021 Movies: What You Need to Know (PHOTOS)

It’s October, and you know what means: Christmas movies! Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” is only weeks away, with the first movie premiering on Friday, October 22.

Throughout the holiday season, viewers will be treated to sequels of past movies (2020’s The Christmas House and 2014’s The Nine Lives of Christmas), cast reunions (Fuller House, The Wonder Years, and Back to the Future), and familiar and new faces in the Hallmark family with this year’s selection of films. Plus, real-life sisters (and Hallmark staples) Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams play sisters in two interconnected movies.

Scroll down for all the details you need to know (casts, airdates, and synopses) about the movies coming to the Hallmark Channel in the coming months as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event (all air at 8/7c).