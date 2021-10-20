‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s Axe Murderer Series ‘Candy’

Orange Is the New Black star Pablo Schreiber has joined the cast of Candy, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on the real-life Candy Montogemery axe murder case.

Schreiber is set to play Allan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer whose wife is mysteriously killed with an axe in their home. He will star alongside Jessica Biel (who replaced Elisabeth Moss in the title role) and Castle Rock‘s Melanie Lynskey, who will play Allan’s wife, Betty.

Biel will portray Candy Montogmery, the seemingly sweet and innocent Texan who has a loving husband with a good job, a beautiful son and daughter, and a nice house in the Dallas suburbs. So what led her to brutally murder her friend from church with an axe?

The series is based on the 1980 case, which was covered in the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly. Candy is the second series about the Montgomery-Gore case currently in development: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Rabe will bring the case to life in HBO Max’s Love and Death.

Robin Veith (Mad Men) wrote the pilot for the Hulu series and will executive produce alongside Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund through their Eat the Cat company. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo) will direct the pilot and also serve as executive producer. Biel will also executive produce along with Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean.

Schreiber, whose TV credits include The Wire, Weeds, and The Brink, recently starred as Neal Logiudice in the Apple TV+ crime series Defending Jacob. He also plays Mad Sweeney in the Starz fantasy drama American Gods. Schreiber will next be seen as Master Chief in the Paramount+ adaptation of the popular video game franchise Halo.

