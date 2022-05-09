Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 9-15.

Streaming shows dominate the list this week, especially the Top 10 and Top 3. Since we loved Normal People, of course we can’t wait to see Conversations With Friends (May 15 on Hulu), the latest Sally Rooney adaptation, this one following college students and their connection with a married couple. Jessica Biel is Candy (five-part event, daily through May 13, Hulu), the housewife-turned-axe-murderer in the series based on a true story. And Hacks returns for its second season (May 12 on HBO Max), with Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) comedy tour.

HBO tells the story of Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Theo James), whose love story is complicated by the fact they cross paths out of order in The Time Traveler’s Wife (May 15). Breeders returns for its third season (May 9 on FX) with Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) dealing with their son Luke’s (Alex Eastwood) actions from the previous finale.

The Rookie ends its fourth season (May 15 on ABC) with Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a local officer who needs training. And This Is Us (May 10 on NBC) continues to head towards its series finale, this week putting the spotlight on Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

