Justin Timberlake Makes Surprise Cameo in Jessica Biel Series ‘Candy’

In an unexpected surprise, Justin Timberlake popped up in the penultimate episode of Candy, the Hulu limited series starring his real-life wife, Jessica Biel.

Sporting a slicked-back wig and a portly belly, Timberlake appears as Steve “Diffy” Deffibaugh, a sheriff’s deputy investigating the murder at the center of the five-part drama. As Biel’s character is the prime suspect in the brutal crime, it means the real-life couple share plenty of scenes together across the final two episodes.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share some behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Biel in costume. “Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy,” Timberlake captioned the photos.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Biel was asked about the possibility of working with Timberlake on-screen. Until now, the couple had never acted opposite each other. In order to not blow the surprise, Biel side-stepped the question but did give a small tease of what was to come. “We want to play adversaries,” she said.

Candy is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980 housewife and mother of two who got caught up in an adulterous affair that led to a violent conclusion. “When the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results,” reads the description.

In addition to Biel, the series stars Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) as Betty Gore, who becomes the victim of Candy’s actions, Timothy Simons (Veep) as Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery, Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Betty’s husband Allan Gore, and Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) as Don Crowder.

Candy is one of two current projects about the infamous Candy Montgomery case, as HBO Max is set to premiere Love and Death later this year. Elizabeth Olsen will take on the lead role in the HBO version.

