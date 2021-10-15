Elizabeth Olsen True Crime Drama ‘Love & Death’: HBO Max Releases First Look Images

Elizabeth Olsen is all smiles in the first look images from HBO Max’s Love & Death, the upcoming limited series about real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

Olsen is set to play the seemingly sweet Texas housewife, Montgomery, who, in 1980, murdered her friend and neighbor, Betty Gore. The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles on the subject from Texas Monthly.

In the images (see below), Olsen’s Montgomery is seen attending a lunch date and singing in the church choir. These normal everyday activities mask a woman caught up in an illicit affair that will ultimately wind up in a brutal and bloody murder.

Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo, David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, are behind the series, producing alongside Lionsgate Television. Also executive producing are Lesli Linka Glatter with Texas Monthly’s Scott Brown and Megan Creydt along with Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno. Production is currently underway in Kyle, Texas.

In addition to Olsen, Love & Death also stars Jesse Plemons (Fargo) as Allan Gore, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore, Patrick Fugit (Outcast) as Pat Montgomery, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel (Manifest) as Jackie Ponder, Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) as Don Crowder, and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) as Sherry Cleckler.

Olsen recently starred in the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, for which she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She will continue her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.

Love & Death, Limited Series, 2022, HBO Max