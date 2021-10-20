Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd to Guest Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Wendy Williams‘ hiatus from her daytime talk show has been extended into November as the host continues to recover from health issues.

In her absence, The Wendy Williams Show is being helmed by a line-up of guest hosts, with Kevin Can Wait star Leah Remini currently filling in during the show’s premiere week. Comedian Whitney Cummings is set to handle guest host duties next week, with former The View panelist Sherri Shepherd taking over the first week of November.

“In my opinion, nobody is more entertaining or authentic than Wendy Williams,” Cummings said in a press release. “As an avid fan, it is surreal to sit in for Wendy, but as someone who has been a guest on the show so many times, I feel confident that my relentless habit of speaking candidly, often to the point of self-sabotage, may go over well with her fans.”

Shepherd also commented, stating, “I’m so excited to return to the Wendy Williams Show to host for a full week! I had such a great time when I hosted the show in 2019 and I’m flattered that Wendy and the producers put their trust in me to fill in again. I’m sending my love and well wishes out to her.”

Last week, the show confirmed that the new season would premiere without Williams, following a series of delays. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” read the Instagram post. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Long-time fans of the show voiced their upset at Williams’ continued absence in the Instagram comments section. “We want WENDY WILLIAMS! PERIODT,” one person commented, while another wrote, “This is definitely Wendy’s last season.”

“The show was so boring today. Wendy get well soon,” another viewer stated. “Can you at least have her post a small video letting us know she is ok? We miss our Wendy,” posted one concerned fan.

Cummings herself dropped into the comments section to alleviate fans’ concerns, writing, “Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever. She’s gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think!”