Leah Remini Joins Lineup of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Guest Hosts

With host Wendy Williams out on an indefinite health-related hiatus, Leah Remini will fill in as one of many guest hosts for Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show. The Kevin Can Wait star will take on the temporary hosting gig beginning next Tuesday, October 19, through the end of the season’s premiere week.

“Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit,” executive producer David Perler said in a statement via Page Six. “Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way.”

The season premiere on Monday, October 18, will be led by a panel of guest hosts, including Devyn Simone, Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, and Elizabeth Wagmeister. “Each new, hour-long episode will include a spin on Wendy’s signature ‘Hot Topics’ along with other staple ‘Wendy’ segments,” according to the show’s statement.

Earlier this week, the show announced over social media that the new season would premiere without its titular host. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” read the post. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The new season faced several delays, including after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 ahead of the initial September 20 premiere date. Back in 2018, Williams revealed her diagnosis with Grave’s disease, subsequently taking time off due to ongoing complications. The series has yet to announce if and when Williams will return.