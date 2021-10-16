“There’s no superhero called Peacemaker,” John Cena’s character is — humorously to us, horrifyingly to him — informed at the beginning of the trailer for his new HBO Max series unveiled at DC FanDome.

The self-proclaimed “famous” character fans met in James Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad is back when the DC series premieres on Thursday, January 13. Peacemaker explores the origins of the character, “a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

As seen in the trailer, Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) presents him with the opportunity “to stay out of prison and work for me.” They’ll be killing bad people, so that should be right up the alley of “a born killer with expertise in every weapon known to humankind.”

Then it’s time for Peacemaker to meet the people he’ll be working with going forward. Jennifer Holland’s Harcourt is his handler in the field. Steve Agee’s Economos is tech and tactics. Danielle Brooks’ Adebayo is the new recruit. Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante watches them from behind a dumpster.

“There’s something about him that’s sad,” Adebayo notes. It seems that’s where his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) comes in. Watch the trailer below for more, including to see Peacemaker with his pet eagle:

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five (including the premiere). Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Peacemaker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 13, HBO Max