‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been more than two years since fans last saw John Cena‘s titular DC anti-hero Peacemaker on TV, but Season 2 is taking shape at Max, promising more R-rated comedy on the horizon.

As the latest chapter of Peacemaker’s story comes together at the streamer, we’re breaking down everything you need to know regarding casting, storylines, a new dance intro, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon, and stay tuned for more as further details emerge.

Who Is Making Peacemaker Season 2?

James Gunn will once again helm the series for Max as the new head of DC. When the show was renewed for Season 2 in February 2022, the streamer unveiled that Gunn, who also helmed The Suicide Squad in 2021 in which Cena’s character was introduced to audiences onscreen, will write all forthcoming Season 2 episodes. No official announcements about episode counts have been made at this time. Initially, Gunn was expected to direct all episodes, but Deadline reported in June 2024 that Greg Mottola would be sharing directing duties.

Who Will Star in Peacemaker Season 2?

Cena will certainly reprise his leading role with Season 1 stars including Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee most likely to return as well. Season 1 also featured Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick, but considering how their storylines played out, it’s unclear if they’ll be included in Season 2 in some capacity or not.

Additionally, Deadline announced that Tim Meadows has been cast as Langston Fleury in the upcoming chapter. Additionally, Gunn announced that Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr., the father of Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag Jr., a character Grillo is set to voice in Gunn’s forthcoming animated series Creature Commandos.

Will Peacemaker‘s Opening Credits Change?

At a convention appearance in Boston, Alan Tudyk who is married to choreographer Charissa Barton told fans during a panel, “My wife is involved. I think that’s all I can tease, it is a new dance number.” As fans who did catch Season 1 will recall, Season 1’s opening credit sequence set to “Do You Wanna Taste It,” saw Cena and the main ensemble of stars perform an intricate dance routine. So it seems that viewers should anticipate a little shakeup on that front.

When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere?

No premiere date has been announced at this time. According to Deadline, Peacemaker‘s second season is meant to follow the events that will be seen in Gunn’s forthcoming feature Superman, which isn’t set to premiere until July 2025. In other words, don’t expect to see Peacemaker back on screens before 2025 or maybe even later.

What Will Peacemaker Season 2 Be About?

It’s unclear what the plot of Peacemaker‘s second season will be, but as Season 1 introduced, Cena’s titular character is a “vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.” In other words, expect some more hilariously contradictive situations.

Peacemaker, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Max