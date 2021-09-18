First Look at ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Euphoria’ & More in HBO Emmy Promo

HBO and HBO Max gave fans a special treat during the Emmys broadcast as they aired a special promo featuring first looks at And Just Like That…, Euphoria Season 2, Peacemaker, and more highly-anticipated titles.

Although brief, the one-minute teaser gave viewers plenty to contemplate. Never-before-seen footage for Mindy Kaling‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls, new seasons of Insecure, Succession, and Curb Your Enthusiasm were also shown alongside footage for upcoming films like Dune, King Richard, and The Matrix Resurrections which will stream free for 31 days to HBO Max subscribers beginning the same day as their theater debuts.

As previously announced, viewers can look forward to the arrivals of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Insecure this October. Meanwhile, the first footage for HBO Max’s eagerly-awaited Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… unveiled the returns of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) with no premiere set yet.

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya also appeared as her Euphoria character Rue in the scenes making up the promo, but the series has yet to set a Season 2 return. And John Cena‘s titular Peacemaker makes his first onscreen return since debuting in this year’s Suicide Squad. The series will premiere in January 2022.

Don’t miss the exciting first looks, catch the exciting promo, below, and let us know what shows you’re looking forward to in the comments section.