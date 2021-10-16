‘The Flash’ Is Getting a Golden Supersuit Upgrade in Season 8 (PHOTOS)

At the first DC FanDome in 2020, Grant Gustin said he wanted to see his character don the golden boots on The Flash. The second event in 2021 revealed that’s exactly what’s happening in Season 8.

Yes, Barry Allen (Gustin) is going to be sporting those iconic gold boots from the DC comics, along with a new suit with a newly designed center crest and wings. Check out the photos above and below for a look at Gustin in the new suit with those boots.

At DC FanDome, Gustin described the upgrade as “the final element that’s been missing. I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots! I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch.”

During the 2020 panel, Gustin said, “if it were up to me, it would’ve been two seasons ago.” Meanwhile, showrunner Eric Wallace explained it was all about timing. “I think a story is the best way to unleash them. I’m determined to get you your gold boots, Grant, I promise, I just can’t say when,” he promised. “But it will happen.” And now that time is here.

The Flash returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, November 16, at 8/7c on the CW with the five-part “Armageddon” mega-event. Arrowverse heroes — Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers/Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi — and villains — Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk — will be appearing as Team Flash faces a powerful alien threat with the fate of humanity at stake.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes,” Wallace said in a statement about the event.

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW