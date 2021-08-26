‘The Flash’ Season 8 Adds Tony Curran as Despero

Meet Team Flash’s latest problem.

The Flash has added Tony Curran as supervillain Despero, according to Deadline. He’s “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld — Kalanor — under mysterious circumstances,” the character description reveals. “Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.”

In other words, it sounds like that reprieve the team seemed to get celebrating Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) vow renewal at the end of Season 7 won’t last for long.

This news comes the day after it was announced that The Flash would be bringing in heroes and villains from across the Arrowverse for the five-part special event, “Armageddon.” According to its logline, “a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances,” and when the team is “pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world,” they turn to old friends to help with “the fake of humanity at stake.”

The heroes appearing are Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), The Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). Meanwhile, villains Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh, who exited The Flash as a series regular last season) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will also appear.

Curran’s TV credits include Your Honor, SEAL Team, Ray Donovan, and Defiance.

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW