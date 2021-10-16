‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Percy & Elton Make New Frenemies (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3, “Exit Wounds.”]

“Exit Wounds” is full of unexpected reunions—but first, it’s time to catch up with two characters we haven’t yet seen this season.

Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) are still wandering the wasteland after the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, at CRM, Hope (Alexa Mansour) goes to school, and Huck (Annet Mahendru) makes a tough choice.

Percy and Elton stumble upon a duo with food to spare, and they disagree on how to handle the situation. Percy, with his background in trickery and deceit, wants to take the grub and run; Elton wants to chat with them and convince them to hand it over. Unfortunately, they both put their plans into action, and when the siblings notice Percy stealing from them while Elton’s talking, they attack. After much hijinks involving walkers in the woods, Percy and Elton wind up captured.

At CRM, Huck gets reacquainted with Dennis (Maximillian Osinski), who was apparently her husband before the world ended. (I don’t recall if that was ever mentioned, but he’s wearing a ring.) They almost have a romantic dinner, but in the end, Huck says there are still things she needs to do, and she can’t be in a relationship with him right now. Where is this coming from? Well, earlier in the episode, Hope demanded she take her to her sister and friends in the Artists’ Colony. “You’re going to go, and you’re going to take me with you,” she says. And at that pivotal moment, it seems Hope got through to her.

Hope goes to school on the CRM campus, where she meets Mason (Will Meyers) again—they have a debate about using yeasts to infect the dead which seems like it’ll come up again later. He invites her to a kind of party/remembrance event for the Omaha Colony, which she initially says she won’t go to, but of course, she winds up there. Later, Huck comes to get her, and they head for the colony.

Percy and Elton wind up at the Artists’ Colony: As it turns out, the siblings that captured them are part of the group, and they’re also Indira’s (Anna Khaja) kids. The duo reunite with Iris (Aliyah Royale), who is overjoyed to see them.

As the episode ends, Huck talks her way through the CRM guard and takes Hope to the settlement. “Hope?” Iris says, stunned to see her sister. But Percy looks on discontentedly—remember, Huck killed his uncle!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Sundays, 10/9c, AMC