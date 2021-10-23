‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Reunited, At Last (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 4, “Family is a Four-Letter Word.”]

Well, sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) have a sweet reunion — but other than that, unfortunately, not a whole lot else happens on this episode of World Beyond.

Tensions are high, of course, when Huck (Annet Mahendru) walks through the gates, especially given how she left things with Felix (Nico Tortorella), and because Will (Jelani Alladin) would have a huge target on his back if the Civic Republic Military knew he was alive. But while Felix does threaten to kill her “someday” — which is just vague enough to imply it probably won’t be Felix who does her in, if she dies — he does also stop a revenge-minded Percy (Ted Sutherland) from killing her, so Huck lives to fight another day.

While all of this is unfolding, Hope and Iris have a few teary conversations during which it becomes obvious they’re no longer on the same page regarding the CRM. Where Hope once wanted to burn it all to the ground, she now thinks her father is happy being surrounded by like-minded individuals, and she wants Iris and Felix to come with her so that he’ll stop causing a commotion about it (which could, maybe, get him killed). Iris, on the other hand, sees the CRM as the enemy and has no intention of entering that campus if she’s not going to blow it to smithereens. They’ve reached an impasse, and even at the end of the episode, Hope leaves dismayed and without her sibling: Her sister won’t be swayed, promises of seeing their father again or not.

Elton (Nicolas Cantu) has a bit of a breakdown at seeing Hope again — remember, Hope did (unknowingly) kill his mother, which she revealed to him last season — and he runs off, horrified of having to talk to her. In the woods, he meets his new pal Asha (Madelyn Kientz) outside a tent filled with medical supplies from the CRM. She says they’re dialysis meds for her, which she keeps outside the community so that people don’t look at her differently. Elton’s moved, and he calls her brave; he doesn’t know, however, that the medicine is really for Asha’s mother, and she lied to keep the secret from getting out.

Silas (Hal Cumpston) bonds a little more with his boss Dennis (Maximilian Osinski) in this episode over their shared love of rock music and the fact that Dennis stitches up the teen’s injured hand. He tries to leave the stadium, but the group of other teens who are there stop him, vowing to teach him a lesson. That’s how he winds up in a carnival-themed emporium of walkers… that don’t have teeth and can’t hurt anyone. Surprise! That’s their training grounds, and the others were just messing with him. Dennis, on the other hand, isn’t messing around when he tells Silas he “gets one screw-up,” and trying to leave was it.

Before the main group departs, Will reveals himself to Huck in hopes that he might convince her not to trust the CRM. Felix chimes in, too, saying that her mother is lying about what happened to the Campus Colony. Huck, of course, won’t hear it, but she does go back to the community and ask her mom for more details about what happened. Lt. Col. Kublek (Julia Ormond) is not in a motherly mood and snaps at her daughter, saying those details are “above a staff sergeant’s rank” (yikes). As the episode ends, Huck’s faith in the CRM is clearly shaken… and she just might be about to turn back to the good side.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Sundays, 10/9c, AMC