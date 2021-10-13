‘Saved by the Bell’ Tests Students’ Bayside High Spirit in a Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Saved by the Bell is back and testing Bayside High’s student spirit in a first look at Season 2 ahead of its Peacock premiere on Wednesday, November 24.

The new episodes follow the high school as it gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. While Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined not to get sidetracked by what she deems is “Bayside nonsense,” her resolve begins to fade when a cute new student is elected student council VP.

When she finds herself in over her head, Mac (Mitchell Hoog) sees the competition as an opportunity to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Meanwhile, Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) following his parents’ divorce. At the same time, Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend.

As for Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña), she seeks out a new outlet when football is canceled, and DeVante (Dexter Darden) finds love with a rich Bayside girl. As for the adults of Bayside, Slater (Mario Lopez) and newly single Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) grow closer despite their often tumultuous romantic past.

The new trailer, below, offers a peek at the hijinks ahead as well as the return of John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

From showrunner Tracey Wigfield, Saved by the Bell‘s second season will include 10 half-hour episodes, so mark your calendars for a holiday binge. Catch a first look, below, and stay tuned for more ahead of the show’s return.

Saved by the Bell, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Peacock