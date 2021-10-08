‘Schitt’s Creek’ Now Has Its Own Edition of the Monopoly Board Game

Have you ever wanted to own the Rosebud Motel? Well, now you can, as the beloved Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek is getting its own version of Monopoly.

The news was announced by the show’s official Instagram account on Thursday, which revealed images from the special edition of the classic Hasbro board game. As can be seen in the images (see below), players can purchase all their favorite Schitt’s Creek locations, including Bob’s Garage and the Herb Ertlinger Winery.

Players will also be able to choose from six unique tokens, which include Bébé Crow, Patrick’s Guitar, Rosebud Motel Key, David’s Sunglasses, Ted the Turtle, and Moira’s Wig.

“Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more,” reads the official game description.

“Celebrate tongue-in-cheek victories with Hello You and Love That Journey for Me cards, while rent and taxes like Roland’s Truck and ‘That’s Not a Write Off!’ make or break your small-town struggle to come out as the richest little townie and win!”

The Schitt’s Creek edition of Monopoly is available to buy for $39.99, according to game supplier theop.games, and is aimed at players aged 14 and up. It marks the latest in a long line of TV-inspired versions of Monopoly; previous editions include The Simpsons, South Park, and Game of Thrones.

Created by father and son team Eugene and Dan Levy, who also starred in the series, Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 until 2020 on CBC Television and later Netflix. It also starred Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Chris Elliot. The show’s final season picked up nine Primetime Emmy Awards.

Check out more images of the board game below:

Schitt’s Creek, Now Streaming, Netflix