‘Schitt’s Creek’ Book From Dan & Eugene Levy to Arrive This Fall

Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy are continuing their Schitt’s Creek legacy with a new book and it’s anything but “ew.”

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek is officially set to arrive this October, more than a year after Pop TV’s Emmy-winning comedy bid viewers farewell. The Schitt’s Creek tie-in book penned by the Levys is described as a coffee-table keepsake.

Released Tuesday, October 26, the publication will be available in hardcover ($40) and e-book ($16.99) formats. If the title seems familiar, that’s no coincidence as it was also used for the show’s televised farewell special.

The book serves as a gift to fans as it captures the essence of all six heart-warming seasons that follow the Rose family and the kind individuals within their orbit. Available via Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards includes character profiles from the cast of Johnny (Eugene), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan), and Alexis (Annie Murphy).

Other characters are also profiled and among other highlights are Moira’s endorsement of Herb Ertlinger Winery, Patrick and David’s first kiss, the Christmas Episode, and everything in between. Illustrated catalogues of David’s signature sweaters and Moira’s wigs will also feature in the must-have book.

In the U.S., the book is currently available for presale via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, and many more. Don’t miss it when Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek arrives on bookshelves this fall. And relive every hilarious moment from the series with a Netflix binge.

Schitt’s Creek, Streaming now, Netflix